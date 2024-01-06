On the Street: Are you optimistic about 2024?

Chelsey Mutter

The new year has just begun and Castanet hit the streets to find out if people are optimistic for 2024.

Most people seemed to think this year is sure to be a good one.

One resident said she was “definitely” optimistic about 2024, adding, “that’s the way I look at life.”

Of the people asked, only two said they weren’t optimistic about this year, but neither wanted to go on camera.

One young Vernon resident said he was “excited about the Peanut Pool” for this year. Another resident said she was excited about how much had opened up after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are starting to come back together again and be one. So I’m really excited, I’m really looking forward to the new things to come.”

The people optimistic about the new year might be happy to know that 2024 is a leap year, meaning it has an extra day for all the good to come. Happening every four years, a leap year has 366 days, adding February 29th.

