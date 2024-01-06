Vernon man climbing Antarctica's Mount Vinson to raise money to build schools

Photo: Darren Jacklin

Sir Darren Jacklin will go to the ends of the earth to help people get an education — literally.

The Vernon man, who was knighted into the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen in 2022, is set to climb Antarctica's Mount Vinson in January 2025, supporting education through his Hiking For A Cause fundraisers.

Jacklin will document his journey in a five-part series, from rigorous training to conquering the challenging Mount Vinson summit.

Jacklin leads Hiking For A Cause events, raising funds for Elevate 2 Educate (E2E).

Funds raised contribute to building schools worldwide through the LY2NK Foundation.

Mount Vinson, standing at 4,892 meters (16,050 feet), is Antarctica's highest peak, located in the Sentinel Range of the Ellsworth Mountains and overlooking the Ronne Ice Shelf near the Antarctic Peninsula.

Despite being one of Earth's most remote and pristine locations, fewer than 100 climbers attempt its ascent each year due to logistical challenges.



With no reported deaths among the approximately 1,200 individuals who have summited Mount Vinson since 1966, Jacklin's mission aims not only for personal accomplishment, but also to amplify global education initiatives.