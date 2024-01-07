Vernon Public Art Gallery has several new exhibits opening Jan. 11

Photo: Tammy Salzl

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is starting the New Year with several new exhibits.

From Jan. 11 to March 5, the VPAG opens four new exhibitions featuring internationally exhibiting artists to emerging Masters of Fine Arts students.

In the Community Gallery, a painting exhibition by MFA candidates at UBCO Jessie Emilie Schmode and Troy Teichrib exhibit current artworks with a focus on figuration and urban graphic abstraction.

With a goal of encouraging intercultural understanding and to build community connections, 'Voices of Vernon,' the exhibition supported by the B.C. Anti-Racism and Multiculturalism grant saw local organizations work with School District 22 to hold conversations by selected local storytellers and allowed students and educators to identify and take action against discrimination and racism.

A collaborative storyboard done in response to the stories told through the program will be on display in the Up-Front Gallery at the VPAG.

In the Topham Brown Memorial Gallery is Tammy Salzl’s exhibition 'Beautiful Parasites.'

Salzl’s exhibition is a multi-media installation consisting of paintings, sculptural objects, video and sound composed by Canadian composer Greg Mulyk.

Salzl's subject matter is multilayered and often based on various cultures’ fables, fairy tales and myths, while incorporating autobiographical references and parallel interpretations of appropriated narratives and imagery.

“I am pleased to welcome the exhibition by Edmonton based artist and educator (University of Alberta) Tammy Salzl titled Beautiful Parasites as our opening exhibition for 2024. Salzl is an internationally exhibiting artist with a focus on multimedia works that include painting, drawing, sculpture, video, and film. We want to welcome everyone to attend the opening reception on Jan. 11,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director.

In the Caroline Galbraith Gallery, Laurence Belzile’s exhibition 'Through the Gardens' features colourful abstract paintings with both softness and forcefulness.

Born in Gaspésie, Que., Belzile now lives and works in Vancouver. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Concordia University with a major in painting and drawing, and a Master of Fine Arts from Laval University.

An opening reception will take place on Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.