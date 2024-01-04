Refrigeration system problem has forced the closure of the Enderby arena for the rest of the year

Photo: City of Enderby

A problem with the refrigeration system has forced the closure of the Enderby Arena.

Enderby officials said the problem will require the immediate shut down of the system to perform the necessary repairs and prevent damage.

“The city has been advised by its refrigeration mechanic and an engineer that, if the system is not shut down, there will be damage to its components and, should that occur, there will be a significant risk of a safety hazard,” said a press release from the city.

A sudden increase in corrosion inside of the refrigeration system has led to a build-up of sediment affecting one of its critical components.

As a result, brine circulation pumps are drawing air into the system. If left unchecked, this causes deterioration in the system. The city is shutting down the system out of an abundance of caution.

After shutting down the system, the affected component will be cleared of sediment and the source of the corrosion replaced.

As the ice season ends in early March, this will result in the cancellation of rest of the season. Refunds will be provided to affected groups.