Ukrainian singers will be performing traditional carols at Vernon's Save-On Foods Sunday

Ukrainian carollers will regale shoppers with traditional Christmas songs Sunday.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan (UCCTO) are inviting everyone to join them in front of Save-On-Foods at Vernon's Village Green Mall starting at 1 p.m.

Ukrainian Christmas Carolling, also known as koliadky, is a traditional and festive way to celebrate the holiday season. On Christmas Eve, groups of carollers, often dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing, would take a Christmas star and go from house to house singing Christmas carols and receiving treats in return.

The carols that are performed, are based on ancient customs that are meant to bring good luck and prosperity to the households that they visit.

The lyrics of these carols usually tell stories of the birth of Jesus, and the melodies are often accompanied by the playing of traditional Ukrainian instruments such as the bandura or the sopilka.

In addition to singing, carollers dress in costumes and perform plays or skits, often re-enacting the story of the nativity.

Donations will be accepted to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for Humanitarian Aid at the event.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has become home to more than 200,000 displaced people. Thousands more are expected to come to Canada by the end of March.

Since 1917, Ukrainian Christmas was held on Jan. 7, however, for 2023, Ukrainian officials changed the Christmas holiday date to Dec. 25.