Vernon  

Regional District of North Okanagan has purchased a parcel of land in Cherryville

RDNO looks to the future

Planning for future growth, the Regional District of North Okanagan has purchased a parcel of land in Cherryville.

Through the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture service, the RDNO has completed the acquisition of a two-plus acre parcel in Electoral Area E, at 1217 Highway 6.

According to an RDNO press release, the land will facilitate a variety of potential objectives and position the community for the growth and expansion of its population and to meet the service needs of that area.

“This is a great step in facilitating the continuity and expansion of services that brings Cherryville together. It provides the platform for the community to come together and envision what it wants for recreation, culture and protective services,” said Jim Johnson, Electoral Area E Director.

It is anticipated there will be further planning exercises to identify key community priorities but a number of potential opportunities, including a centralized location for a library, a museum and community fire equipment storage, have been identified as ideas for consideration.

RDNO officials did not say in the press release how much was paid for the property.

