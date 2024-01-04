Pine marten spotted at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: Paul Oakes

Paul Oakes had a unique encounter on SilverStar Mountain Resort recently.

Oakes posted a picture of a furry critter to the Silver Star Community Page wondering what he had just seen.

“He was sitting on a log down along Side Sunny Ridge this morning,” said Oakes in a post Wednesday.

Turns out, Oakes had spotted a Pine marten.

Oakes managed to snap a pic of the long, slender mammal after it scurried up a tree.

Also known as an American marten, the animal is shy and mostly nocturnal, making the encounter special.

The marten, which is similar in size to a medium-sized house cat, can be found throughout North America and is an omnivore.

Along with greenery, a marten will eat rabbits, marmots, squirrels and other such wild game.

According to Nature Canada, the male marten is quite territorial, covering an area of 2.6-7.8 square km in eight to 10 days.

A male will not allow another male onto its territory, but will allow a female venture through the area.

Oakes' post on social media garnered dozens of comments.