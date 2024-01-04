Armstrong-based company making pitch on Dragon's Den this evening

Photo: Dragon's Den

A company based out of Armstrong will be making a pitch on The Dragon's Den this evening.

MULTY Rack Systems, which has its head office in Armstrong and manufacturing plant in Kamloops, makes a variety of racks for trucks including sled decks, UTV racks, bike racks, headache racks, side rails, kayak racks and ladder racks.

Cody New and partner Rick Sauder will make their pitch at 8 p.m. on CBC.

“At MULTY, we believe in revolutionizing the way truck racks are perceived and utilized. Our products are not just racks; they are a testament to versatility, innovation and practical design,” said a statement on the MULTY website.

“Dragons' Den is more than just a TV show; it's a platform where dreams meet reality. It's where entrepreneurs from across the country come to showcase their ideas, products, and business acumen in front of a panel of venture capitalists, known as the Dragons. These industry titans are known for their shrewd business sense and ability to spot potential.”

The North Okanagan company was founded in 2018.