Operator of Crystal's Baked Blessings is in need of a new vehicle

Crystal Hedlund spends a lot of time and effort helping the less fortunate.

But now, she could use a little help herself.

Hedlund has been operating Crystal's Baked Blessings out of Canoe for the past couple years, but before that, she was based in Vernon for eight years.

“I have been helping the lowest of the low income people and families in the Okanagan and Shuswap communities for the past five years along with having eight kiddos, six of which live at home full time,” said Hedlund, who has four biological children — one stepchild, and three she adopted from the Ministry of Children and Families.

“Every month and every Christmas, my Crystal's Baked Blessings community and I sponsor and adopt low income families for their birthdays which includes a custom cake which I bake personally, presents, and decorations through donations that the communities provide. Then I personally deliver the magic to these homes.”

As if raising numerous children and helping the less fortunate wasn't challenging enough, Hedlund has lost her main mode of transportation, making life even more challenging.

So, Hedlund has launched a GoFundMe in an effort to purchase a vehicle that will transport her family and also allow her to operate her business.

In July of 2023, Hedlund lost the use of her family van.

“Then, in September I had mechanical issues with my summer car, including several flat tires,” she said.

She was loaned the use of an SUV, but mechanical issues left her stranded on the side of the road so she is hoping for enough donations to purchase a reliable vehicle.

“It has always been my passion to help people who don't think there's anyone left who cares. To touch the lives of those who have no hope left. Unfortunately, I won't be able to continue without a vehicle, I can't even help my own family,” she said on the GoFundMe for which she has a goal of $5,000.

Hedlund can be reached via Facebook or by email at [email protected].