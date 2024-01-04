KSAR joins Vernon teams in search for missing 83-year-old man

Photo: Vernon RCMP Kamloops Search and Rescue crews are joining the search for 83-year-old Robert Baines, who went missing from his Coldstream home on Tuesday.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is joining up with Vernon teams to continue the search for a man in his 80s with dementia who went missing from his Coldstream home on Tuesday.

Robert Lee Baines was last seen at his home on Ponderosa Way in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 2024 and hasn’t been heard from since.

In a social media post, KSAR said it began operations Thursday morning, looking for Baines alongside Vernon Search and Rescue and Vernon RCMP.

“Mr. Baines is 83 years old, and he was last seen wearing a green tilley hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans, white hiking shoes,” KSAR said in its post.

“RCMP is now asking residents in the areas of Ponderosa Way and Kalamalka Park to review home security footage if they have it and thoroughly check their properties for any signs of Mr. Baines.”

On Wednesday, a VSAR member said the search area for Baines is significant, and asked for area residents to check their outbuildings, vehicles, boats and trailers, and look under tarps and hedges.

Mounties said Baines was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and his family is concerned for his wellbeing. Baines may appear confused or disoriented if approached.

Baines is described as standing five-foot-nine, weighing 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or hears from Baines is asked to contact their local RCMP.