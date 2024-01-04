Missing son last seen in Vernon with motorhome

Photo: Raeber family Jayce McDermid last seen in Vernon

The parents of a missing man last seen in Vernon are urging anyone with information about their adult son to come forward.

Jayce McDermid turned 48 on Tuesday, and his parents haven’t seen or heard from him since Nov. 24, 2023.

“We last saw him here in Vernon, he was in our old RV,” explains McDermid's father, Andy Raeber.

Raeber describes the RV as an older Royal Expedition motorhome that has “Lady May” written on the back left hand corner of the vehicle.

Andy and Kath Raeber have filed a missing persons report with RCMP, and say the disappearance of their son is completely out of character.

“Jayce missed his mom’s birthday on Dec. 16, missed Christmas and his birthday, “ says Raeber. “On a normal basis he’s in touch with us on a daily basis or nearly daily basis.”

The usually private family has taken to social media sharing pictures of their missing son and the trailer he was last seen traveling in. They’re asking all of their friends and family to share and repost across any media platform in an effort to get answers — anything.

People have reported seeing the trailer, but the leads haven't turned up anything.

Jayce’s mother, Kath Raeber, is dealing with health issues her son knew and cared about.

“The fact that he just stopped checking in is really worrisome,” she says. “It’s like if the world was flat, he just walked off it.”

McDermid is 5-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds.

Police have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221 file # 2023-3067.