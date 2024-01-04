SilverStar sees snowfall despite green winter in Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

Winter conditions have been mild down in the valley, but up at SilverStar Mountain Resort, the snow is no stranger.

The mountain currently has 113 runs open despite the amount of snowfall being slower than normal. Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and events, says the average snowfall is seven metres through the year, but this year has only seen 1.6 metres so far.

“We did get six centimetres [Tuesday] night, and we are expecting some more,” Jenkins said.

“We seem to be getting a little bit more into a cycle pattern that we have normally in winter. So we have some more coming this weekend and a pretty steady flow throughout the next week. So hopefully that’ll get us back on track and freshen it up.”

Jenkins says last winter was a huge year, and this time last year, the hill already had a “ton” of snow. Regardless of Mother Nature, Jenkins says the resort prepares for less snow through summer grooming, also known as cutting the lawn.

He says people are often surprised by the winter wonderland when they drive up the mountain, and encourages people to come up to see.

“I think they’re looking out their door in Vernon and seeing green grass and wondering where winter is,” said Jenkins. “So come up and experience it here at SilverStar.”

More snow is forecasted, and Jenkins says the more powder that falls, the more runs can open up. The majority of runs are open, the ones that remain closed are back runs which require more snow to fill in the rough areas.

More information about the resorts open runs and hours can be found on its website.