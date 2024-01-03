New Splatsin chief and council to be elected later this month

Photo: Splatsin First Nation 3 for Chief, 14 for council

The number of candidates vying for a seat on the Splatsin First Nation council is being pared down from those who were initially nominated.

When the council by-election was first announced in early December, 29 band members were nominated for council and another four names were put forward to be considered for chief.

Electoral Officer Marcus Hadley said before any names would appear on the ballot, candidates would have to first accept their nomination, then be vetted to see if they qualified.

Of the four people nominated as potential candidates for chief, only three names remain.

Michael Christian, Nerissa Joseph, and George William will all have their names stand.

Former chief Wayne Christian’s name will no longer appear on the ballot.

Below is the full slate of council candidates:

Anthony Antoine

Trina Antoine

Edna Felix

Yvonne Felix

Stephanie Harry

Phyllis Jezewsky

River Johnson (Cook)

Bryce Jones

Miranda Kimbasket

Lawrence Lee

Gloria Morgan

Crystal Morris

Sherman Nicholas

Vikki Tronson

Splatsin Band Council is made up of five councillors and a chief. Voters can either participate in the advance polls on Jan. 11, or on election day on Jan. 22, 2024.

A by-election was deemed necessary after the Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board found Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and Coun. Beverly Thomas improperly used gas cards and signed bank drafts without council approval while suspended.

Kukpi7 Thomas denied all allegations, and previously contested the drafts were to pay for a forensic audit of band finances.