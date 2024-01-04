Photo: RDNO 15 unit subdivision planned north of Enderby

A 15-unit subdivision north of Enderby may be one step closer to reality if a land use designation is approved by the RNDO.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be holding a Public Hearing Jan. 11 to amend its community plan to allow the parcel of land at 150 Crossridge Road to be changed from non-urban to country residential.

The Chief Administrative Officer with the RDNO says allowing large parcels of land the name change sets the stage for much needed housing.

“It allows for greater densification and for more subdivisions,” says David Cewell.

Thursday’s meeting could give third and final reading to the land use change and if approved, the applicant proposes to rezone the property in hopes of developing a 15 lot subdivision.

Cewell says developers still face challenges of being able to prove there will be enough water, appropriate septic and proper roads before receiving full RDNO approvals