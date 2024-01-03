Regional District of North Okanagan gives grant money to those who reduce, reuse

Photo: Pixabay diverting from landfills earns grant money from RDNO

Initiatives to keep bears safe and redirect items from landfills are being praised and funded with grant money from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The RDNO announced the green initiatives of FoodMesh and Habitat for Humanity’s Restore will benefit from this year’s ReTHINK Waste Grant Program.

The third recipient is The Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group, which helps educate people about black bears.

FoodMesh will receive a $30,000 grant for its regional food recovery system, which connects organizations looking for an alternative to disposing unsalable or surplus food with charities and farmers.

Any food still fit for human consumption is shared with charitable organizations like food banks, and leftover food that is no longer suitable for people goes to farmers for animal feed.

FoodMesh started the North Okanagan Food Recovery Network in April 2023, and to date has diverted over 156,000 kilograms of food from disposal.

This food recovery has provided over 193,000 local meals and claims to have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by over 400 tonnes. The RDNO says continued funding for this year will help maintain the North Okanagan Food Recovery Network and support its growth.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Vernon will receive $16,000. The store provides people with the opportunity to donate reusable household goods that might otherwise be thrown out and end up in landfills.

The RDNO funds will help encourage the continued development of a local circular economy by keeping materials in use for as long as possible.

Along with giving people the opportunity to save energy, resources and packaging by purchasing quality second hand items, the ReStore is working to help shoppers rethink the way they buy, use and dispose of potentially reusable items.

The Silver Star Black Bear Stewardship Group will use their $3,500 to continue developing its Black Bear Education Trail located around Brewer’s Pond.

The trail is intended to inspire respectful co-existence with black bears and encourage bear smart practices.

This year’s grant money will also help pay for an art instalment of a bear to be made out of repurposed steel materials. The art piece will find a home along the trail in an effort to encourage awareness of the importance of reusing, repurposing and recycling materials to help preserve wildlife habitat.

The RDNO reports an average of 500 kilograms of garbage per person ends up in one of their landfills every year, and encourages anyone with ideas for projects that reduce and reuse to apply for the next round of grant money.

Applications for 2025 grants are expected to open in the fall of this year.