RDNO acquires more land for recreational trail

Photo: Jon Manchester The Grey Canal Trail offers stunning views

The Regional District of North Okanagan has acquired more land to be turned into a recreational trail.

The RDNO said the 4.3 kilometre stretch is the former Grey Canal irrigation flume, and was acquired from Coldstream Ranch for a future recreational trail.

The Grey Canal was a former irrigation waterway that helped sustain the development of farm land in Greater Vernon from about 1906 to 1970. The RNDO says it once spanned 50 kilometres between Lavington and Okanagan Lake, and supplied water to the largest irrigation district in B.C.

"We are thrilled to have acquired another section of the historic Grey Canal to ensure its protection for generations to come," said Bob Fleming, chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee for the RDNO.

The recently acquired section will allow the RDNO to continue protecting sensitive ecosystems, historical and cultural features, and will connect people and communities. This new Coldstream Ranch section is not yet open to the public, as RDNO requires approval from the Agricultural Land Commission first.

The district is also reminding people of two other trail projects it recently completed.

This includes a 900 metre connection for the Grey Canal Trail between Turtle Mountain and the Bella Vista and Okanagan Hills section. The land was acquired in 2021 by the City of Vernon and RDNO, and RDNO received a $110,000 grant from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport for the project.

A second completed project was the 1.3 kilometre section of the Kal/Crystal Waters Trail which creates access from Bailey Road to Kekuli Provincial Park by going under Highway 97. The project received $210,000 in funding from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“Investments in tourism infrastructure projects like the Grey Canal and Kal/Crystal Waters Trails are good for visitors, good for communities and good for the economy,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“The tourism investments we’ve made in regions throughout the province are linking communities together and creating a more vibrant British Columbia for everyone.”

Coldstream Ranch will continue to have access through the property to adjacent rangelands for cattle grazing. A ribbon ceremony for the new sections is planned for later this year, in the spring.