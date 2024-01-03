Police looking for missing Coldstream man, recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Photo: RCMP

Police in Coldstream are searching for a missing elderly man with Alzheimer's.

Robert Lee Baines, 83, was last seen at his home on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 and has not been heard from since.

He was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's and may appear confused or disoriented if approached. Given his medical condition, police and family are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as:

83 years old;

five-foot-nine (175 cm);

200 pounds (90 kg);

Bald;

Brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green tilly hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans, white hiking shoes.

If you have seen or heard from Robert Baines, please contact your local police.