Neighbours asked to check yards, security footage for signs of missing Coldstream man

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 7:53 p.m.

The RCMP is asking people who live near where Robert Baines was last seen to thoroughly check their property for any signs of him.

"Despite all efforts that have been undertaken, including an extensive ground search of Kalamalka Park that included RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue resources, Mr. Baines has not been located," states Constable Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

He went missing from his Ponderosa Way home at approximately 6 a.m. on January 2nd. Police along with Vernon Search and Rescue and others have been scouring the area to try to find him.

“We are now asking residents in the area of Ponderosa Way and the red and yellow gate areas of Kalamalka Park to review home security footage if they have it and thoroughly check their properties for any sings of Mr. Baines. Look under porches, under and inside all bushes, hedges etc., and check any outbuildings such as sheds or garages, as well as boats and recreational vehicles,” said Const. Terleski.

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.

The search for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s has been suspended for the night, but will resume Thursday morning.

“Vernon Search and Rescue teams, along with other SAR teams from our region will be on scene and in various area around Vernon/Coldstream,” said VSAR member Coralie Nairn.

Robert Lee Baines, 83, was last seen at his home on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream early Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 9:12 a.m.

Vernon Search and Rescue say the search area is significant for the man missing from Coldstream with dementia.

The organization says anyone in Coldstream and Vernon looking to help should search their properties thoroughly.

Coralie Nairn says this means inside any out buildings, under tarps and blankets, inside, outside and under vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. and around/under bushes, hedges and piles of leaves.

Nairn suggests anyone who sees Baines to immediately contact the Vernon RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-545-7171.

Any tips from the public can be sent to [email protected].

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

Members of Vernon’s Search and Rescue have joined in the search for a missing man from Coldstream.

VSAR member Coralie Nairn says they were called out at 6:30 this morning.

ORIGINAL 6:45 a.m.

Police in Coldstream are searching for a missing elderly man with Alzheimer's.

Robert Lee Baines, 83, was last seen at his home on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 and has not been heard from since.

He was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's and may appear confused or disoriented if approached. Given his medical condition, police and family are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as:

83 years old;

five-foot-nine (175 cm);

200 pounds (90 kg);

Bald;

Brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green tilly hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans, white hiking shoes.

If you have seen or heard from Robert Baines, please contact your local police.