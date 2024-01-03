Man found in vehicle containing explosive device charged with 'failing to comply'

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Two charges for man arrested in car with explosives

A man found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle which contained an explosive device is facing a number of charges related to failing to comply with a release order.

RCMP confirmed the man arrested in a Vernon parking lot mid-December is known to police and has been charged.

“As for the incident on Dec. 12, 2023, which occurred in the 2700-block of 43rd Avenue in Vernon, a 28-year old man was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order,” said Vernon- North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn.

Mounties had been alerted to a man slumped inside a vehicle on Dec. 12, just after 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw what they thought could be an explosive device.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

The parking lot was cordoned off, neighbouring businesses were evacuated, and police waited for the arrival of the Explosives Disposal Unit.

"An examination of the device confirmed the presence of explosive material and that it likely had the potential to cause serious injury if activated," said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP spokesperson, shortly after the incident.

When asked if there would be any more charges laid related to the explosive device, Finn said there was no further information that could be shared.