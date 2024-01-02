BX Swan Lake Fire Service urges compliance for outdoor burns

Photo: BX Swan Lake Fire Service Watch venting index before outdoor burns

Motorists driving along Highway 97 were quick to call 9-1-1 after seeing billowing black smoke rising above the bushes on the north end of Swan Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Crews have been called to the area several times in as many months to deal with fires in a nearby homeless encampment.

When crews from the BX Swan Lake Fire department arrived they did find an illegal burn, but this outdoor fire had been started by a resident of the Swan Lake mobile home park.

“People are allowed to have what we call a cooking fire right now, but what this guy was burning you definitely wouldn’t want to eat anything you cooked over it, unless you wanted cancer in the next year,” said Fire Chief Bill Wacey who adds burning plastic and furniture is never allowed.

While Wacey confirms slash burns and cook fires are permitted at this time of year, there are a number of criteria which must be met.

Free permits must be applied for in advance of any ignitions and proper venting conditions must always be strictly adhered to.

“If anyone needs up-to-date venting information, we have it on our website,” says Wacey who encourages anyone with questions about open burns to visit either the Regional District of North Okanagan website the BX Swan Lake Fire Department’s.

The tenants responsible for Tuesday's illegal fire received help in extinguishing their fire and avoided any fines.