Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

A single vehicle crash in Spallumcheen which happened days before Christmas resulted in no injuries.

According to North Okanagan RCMP, frontline officers responded to the incident at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2023. The crash happened in the 4400-block of Larkin Cross Road.

The driver crossed the centre line and collided with a utility pole after failing to navigate a curve in the road.

Mounties said the driver was uninjured, and no other people were involved.