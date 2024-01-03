Snowpack impacted by El Nino important for fruit growers in Okanagan Valley

Photo: Pixabay

The mild start to winter in B.C. could bring benefits and drawbacks for fruit growers in the Okanagan Valley.

Glen Lucas, president of the BC Fruit Growers Association, said the mild winter means tender crops haven't been damaged by cold snaps. However, the lack of snowfall could spell bad news for growers come spring.

What’s most important for area growers is the amount of snow that falls on the plateaus above the valley. The snow pillow from the top of the hill helps to irrigate orchards, but snow has been scarce this winter.

Lucas said getting more snow in the plateaus would be ideal for fruit growers.

“We've had a bit of rain, but more would be better to replenish the water that's held within the soil,” said Lucas.

Lucas said having a snow blanket in the valley would also help to insulate the roots of trees while keeping them moist. Right now, the valley doesn’t have that layer of snow, and has already weathered drought conditions throughout 2023.

However, Lucas noted the region's farmers are prepared to irrigate their crops.

“From the hydrology perspective, we don't rely on rain in the valley. It's nice when we get rain, and it fills up what we call the soil holding capacity,” he said.

“The bigger part is irrigation, and the situation of the valley is that we don't get enough rain and snow in the valley to keep trees alive, so we have to irrigate.”

Over the summer, much of B.C.'s Southern Interior reached a Level 5 drought, the highest level of drought in the province's classification system. The Okanagan downgraded to a Level 4 drought on Oct. 5, and as of the final 2023 drought update on Nov. 30, was holding at Level 2.

Derek Lee, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said it's doubtful there will be a major accumulation of snow in the coming months. He noted a mild winter is typical during El Nino, and while snow is in the immediate forecast, it’s unlikely that significant snowfall will hit coming into February or March this year.

“We do need the snow to come, but it's unlikely that we're going to see significant amounts just because of the weather pattern in the next few months from El Nino," Lee said.

It’s up to the BC River Forecast Centre to comment on droughts, but Lee says more snow is needed. From a meteorologist standpoint, more snow in higher elevations would mean wetter conditions from the spring melt, which helps to hold off fire season and mitigates drought.

“El Nino does bring warmer temperatures, and it does bring warmer temperatures all the way up into the mountains too. [When] the temperatures are warm in the mountains, the precipitation type in the mountains will likely be rain versus snow, which gives it a poor chance to stock up on that snow in the colder months,” explained Lee.

“With less snow up in the mountains this year, it is kind of worrying to see us moving into a dry spring, potentially.”

The next Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin from BC River Forecast Centre is expected on Jan. 9, which will provide a better idea of how the snowpack is looking across the province.