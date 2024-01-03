VDICSS keeps Queer poetry workshop location hush-hush

Photo: VDICSS Precautions taken for upcoming Queer poetry workshop

A two evening poetry workshop geared toward the local queer community will start Jan. 11, but its location isn’t being made public.

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Service Society (VDICSS) will only be sharing where the sessions will take place once a participant registers.

“It’s kind of a safety thing,” says event organizer Amy Timleck. “A lot of events like these are being overtaken by people who are not really interested in the event itself so this is just a bit of protection.”

Timleck was quick to point out the measure is also designed to prevent drops-ins and ensure enough supplies are on hand. “This is not the first time we’ve had people register, we did it for sessions with Even Wong and Aurora Lee,” she says, preferring to redirect focus on event itself which will be led by local author Michelle Doege.

According to VDICSS press release, the safe space sessions are dedicated to fostering creativity, self-discovery, and engagement of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals.

The workshops aim to create an inclusive and supportive environment for participants and allow them to delve into their emotional selves with a chance to resonate with others in the community.

Doege says, “It is important in these times for us to listen to and learn from one another. Poems written by Queer community offer a window into our worlds for others to peer into and hold the power for all of us to challenge norms, celebrate diversity, and foster a deeper sense of unity.

The sessions are funded by the Government of Canada and open to all 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals wanting to explore the “world of verse,” regardless of experience level. Registration information can be found here.