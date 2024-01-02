City of Vernon advises residents of traffic detours starting Jan. 3

Photo: File photo

Motorists travelling along 33rd Street and 42 Avenue will need to take temporary detours starting this week.

The City of Vernon says crews are beginning work on a multi-phase water and sanitary infrastructure upgrade project.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 33rd Street between 42nd and 43rd Avenues will be closed to through traffic. A portion of 42nd Avenue between 34th Street and Highway 97 will be closed to through traffic as well.

Access to residences and businesses in the area will still be permitted, but no street parking will be available during construction.

Work is expected to be completed by 4:00 p.m. Jan. 19, but the city warns the timeline may change.

Motorists are encouraged obey traffic control signage, slow down in the area and expect delays.