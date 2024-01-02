Chilly lake plunge a way to reset heading into 2024

Photo: Janice Buick

Vernon’s lake plunge group typically sees about seven people per plunge, but on New Year's Day about 100 people showed up to celebrate in icy waters.

Janice Buick co-created the Facebook page Vernon, BC Lake Plunge and says she’s thrilled with the number of people who showed up Jan. 1.

“I'm so pleased that so many people came out,” said Buick.

“I am pretty sure there was well over 100 (people). They kept on coming, though, coming and going.”

The plunge began at 10:30 a.m. at Vernon’s Kal Beach and saw children and adults taking a dip in the chilly waters.

The plunge group meets throughout the year and have done New Year's Day events in the past, but Buick says none have had such a large turnout. This year's popularity might have something to do with how popular taking a dip in chilly water has become.

Buick says the desire to begin a New Year with a cold plunge could be chalked up to many different things. Part of the push, she said, could be people wanting to try something different and “crazy”, something they might not normally do.

“I think it definitely does a reset for you, and perhaps New Year's is a good day to do a reset for people,” said Buick.

“They may or may not realize that they're just resetting everything and starting new. So I think it's a great tradition if it continues and that'd be awesome.”

She encourages anyone wanting to try cold plunging to try it out in the lake. With the activity gaining so much attention as of late, she’s seen people buying tubs for plunging but dipping into the lake is free.

“Nowadays, I think everything costs money. So this doesn't cost anything.”

She acknowledges that cold plunging can be dangerous if not done right. The shock to the system forces plungers to be present which, she said, can help people with anxiety, stress and even grief.