Man missing from Vernon for over three months

Photo: Facebook/MISSING: Blayne Ferguson

“Well Blayne Ferguson, I hope you dont mind your brother Michael put your special ornament on the tree today. Still one with your name on it for you to put on cause I just can't bring myself to do it...please come home for Christmas my son.”

That’s the message mother of a missing man last seen in Vernon, posted to public Facebook group MISSING: Blayne Ferguson.

But according to RCMP the case is still being investigated and there are no updates at this time.

That means Ferguson's mother didn’t get her son home for Christmas.

Ferguson, 27, was last seen in Vernon on Sept. 21.

"3 months...seems like forever ago..I spend everyday wondering where you are I don't think in your 27 years I have gone this long without talking to you...I try not to cry everyday but some days the tears just don't wanna stop," said Ferguson's mother in a Facebook post on Dec. 20.

Police said on Sept. 27 that criminality is suspected in his disappearance and released photos of a 2003, blue, four-door, Toyota Echo with B.C. licence plate SJ828K.

Social media posts indicate Ferguson may have been beaten by as many as four people.

Police have not said if they have any suspects, and no charges have been laid.

"Investigators are specifically looking to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle, or has information about its whereabouts or activity between the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 21 and noon on Friday, Sept. 22," Terleski said at the time.

Ferguson is described as: Caucasian, six feet tall, with a slender build, red hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants, and black shoes.

His whereabouts and condition remain unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.