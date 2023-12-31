Widespread, planned outage due to smoking power pole, says BC Hydro

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 2:47 p.m.

A power outage is required to fix the smoulder power pole on Silver Star Road, says BC Hydro.

BC Hydro public affairs coordinator Dave Cooper says the planned outage will begin at 2:45 p.m. and is expected to last until 4:15 p.m.

"It's probably going to be a fairly widespread outage, although they didn't have the exact radius of it on hand," said Cooper.

The pole had a cracked insulator which sparked and began to smoulder due to heavy rains in the area.

Crews attempted to fix the pole while lines were energized. With continuing rain an outage must take place for the safety of the crews.

The planned outage will impact SilverStar Mountain Resort, which has already kicked off its New Year's Eve festivities with a DJ, Beer Garden and market as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

ORIGINAL 12:39 p.m.

A smoking power pole has a small section of Silver Star Road down to single-lane alternating traffic.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey says one fire engine and one rescue unit are monitoring the situation until BC Hydro can arrive.

“It's still smoking, we're still sitting here on standby waiting for hydro to show up and they’re probably going to be at least another hour,” said Wacey.

“A lot of interested bystanders staring at a pole smoking.”

The incident does not appear to be affecting power in the area. No outages are reported on the company’s outage map.