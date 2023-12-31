Fire crews monitoring smoking power pole until BC Hydro can arrive

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A smoking power pole has a small section of Silver Star Road down to single-lane alternating traffic.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey says one fire engine and one rescue unit are monitoring the situation until BC Hydro can arrive.

“It's still smoking, we're still sitting here on standby waiting for hydro to show up and they’re probably going to be at least another hour,” said Wacey.

“A lot of interested bystanders staring at a pole smoking.”

The incident does not appear to be affecting power in the area. No outages are reported on the company’s outage map.