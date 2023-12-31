Celebrate New Year's Eve with SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Tomorrow is the start of a new year, and tonight people will celebrate the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration tonight taking place in the village.

“Enjoy a magical evening in your very own snow globe this New Year's at SilverStar!” says the resort.

“Join us for a sparkling NYE, with lots of glimmering lights, hot chocolate, s'mores around the fire, and of course, a magnificent fireworks display.”

There will be a village market and a DJ and Beer Garden from 2 to 5 p.m. at the end of the village. Then a torchlight parade will take place starting at 5 p.m.

SilverStar is ending the night with fireworks taking place immediately after the parade.

Playing at the Red Antler is live band The Liz Blair Project, which will start at 9 p.m.