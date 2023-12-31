Festive boats light up water in first annual event

Photo: Sarah Marie Thompson

People around Wood Lake in Oyama may have noticed festive boats lighting up the water Friday evening.

The first ever Annual Festive Lights Paddle took place Dec. 29 and was put on by the Wood Lake Water Witches Facebook group.

“The lake was like glass, the Christmas lights from the houses mirrored over the lake, and we had a great time. We had to keep reminding ourselves it was almost January,” said organizer Sarah Marie Thompson.

Thompson says about 20 people came out to support people who’d lit up their kayaks and braved the chilly water.

Wood Lake Water Witches also hosted a Halloween stand up paddle board event where attendees dressed like witches to celebrate the holiday. That event saw 165 people on the water, and the Facebook group has grown to over 900 members in the past few months.