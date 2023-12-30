Vernon's Hillview Golf Course sells for just under $5 million

Photo: Contributed

A popular Vernon golf course has been sold.

According to a source, the 18-hole Hillview Golf Course has sold for just under the asking price of $4,950,000.

The course was originally listed back in October for $5.25 million.

"The purchasers are the Steunenberg family, who also own Cultus Lake Waterpark, Cultus Lake Adventure Park and Vernon’s Splashdown," Associate Vice President of Colliers Canada said.

The purchasers intend to keep the course operating as is.

The golf course is 48.41 acres and includes 2,500-square-foot clubhouse, driving range and private water system.

Hillview Golf Course has been owned and operated by the Atmore family since inception in the mid-80’s.