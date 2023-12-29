Air ambulance, multiple paramedics responds to medical emergency in Armstrong

Photo: Emily Edwards Multiple ambulances and a helicopter responded to Len Wood Middle School on Friday afternoon

Multiple ambulances and a helicopter were seen responding to a medical emergency in Armstrong Friday afternoon, near the Len Wood Middle School.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they were attending a medical event, with an air ambulance, two ground ambulances and an advanced care responder unit being called out at 1:45 p.m.

"Paramedics cared for and transported one patient by air ambulance to hospital,” Paramedic Public Information Officer, Brian Twaites said in an emailed statement to Castanet.

At this time, no further details were shared on the extent of the person’s injuries or how the person was injured.

Castanet will update this story if more information becomes available.