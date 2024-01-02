SOGI forum cancelled by Armstrong community hall

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

A SOGI-123 open forum event meant to take place at Hullcar Hall has been cancelled by the hall's board of directors.

President of the Armstrong community hall David Doran said he won’t comment on why it decided to cancel the event.

“We reserve the right to refuse applications,” said Doran. “The deposit has been returned.”

Doran said the event will not take place at Hullcar Hall at all, and people cannot expect the event to be rescheduled there.

The SOGI forum titled “For the Sake of Children” being held by David Hamilton was scheduled to take place on Jan. 13.

Hamilton had said a blanket invite was given to School District 22 and Pride Organizations. Supt Christine Perkins had said the School District would not be taking part.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

The organizer of an open forum on sexual orientation and gender identity says he hopes all sides of the issue will attend.

David Hamilton says the forum is being held in a "spirit of peace" and that he's fed up with both sides of the controversial education topic being entrenched and unwilling to come together and learn.

Hamilton says he won't tolerate protests, accusations and arguments at the 'For the Sake of the Children' event, which has been moved to Jan. 13 at the Hullcar Hall in Armstrong.

He says a blanket invite stands open to members of the Pride community and School District 22.

Hamilton says all SD22 trustees have been invited, but school Supt. Christine Perkins says the district will not be taking part.

Vernon Pride's president also said the organization has not received an invite, but that the event's lineup of speakers does not appear as balanced as Hamilton suggests.

It includes former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld, as well as Pierre Barns and Ronnie Herman of the Stop SOGI 123 Abbotsford group.

"That's not really representing both sides," said Pride's Abbie Wilson.

She said SOGI is about keeping kids safe.

"We just want kids to be safe. ... I think we can all agree on that."

Hamilton echoed the same comment.

While Hamilton says he is "absolutely against the transgendering of a child," he says he's not beyond listening to all sides, even if he disagrees.

"Parents just want information, to know that their children are protected," he said.

Hamilton said the two camps have become so polarized "no one will hear the other's side anymore, and both are convinced they are right."

He said the event will be a "night of questions, not a debate."

It's time to get back to "honest and open dialogue without negativity," he said.

"If you come to cause disturbance or simply to be a jerk, do not bother. No matter what side of the aisle you are on ... Let's all work together and stop the hate and open up to respective learning."