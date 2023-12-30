Woman tearful as she's banned from visiting sister at Coldstream care home

Photo: Andrea Mattis

A Vernon woman says she was robbed of Christmas with her sister after being banned from Kindale's Middleton House in Coldstream.

Lorraine Hauck claims she was tipped off by an anonymous phone call from a staff member that her sister, Shireen, had suffered multiple seizures at the home.

Shireen is non-verbal and autistic, and Hauck says she is "very protective" of her.

She called the home and was told by a manager that "no such thing happened."

That's when things got heated.

Hauck admits she threatened the manager, but that her words were not meant literally and were blurted out emotionally.

"Staff are supposed to notify family if there are any incidents, but they said Shireen did not have any seizures and was 'doing good,'" Hauck says.

"I lost my cool. I angrily threatened them, but I meant it metaphorically," she said.

Hauck and her entire family were then banned from the site.

She's had meetings with Kindale and Interior Health, and the matter remains unresolved, leaving Shireen on her own for Christmas "for the first time in her 61 years."

Hauck says past care at Kindale has been "awesome" and the staff are "really good."

"Shireen loves it there."

Hauck previously cared for her sister herself for 23 years before Shireen moved to Middleton House in 2020.

She said it's "heartbreaking" that she can't see her sister, and the only option offered was to rent a hotel room and meet off site.

She says she offered a written apology for her outburst, but it was not accepted.

Hauck usually visits her sister two or three times a week and says the forced separation feels "vindictive and like bullying."

"This is her first Christmas with no family or gifts to open," she said through tears.

A Kindale manager was unavailable to comment on the situation, and an Interior Health spokesperson said the supported living site is not operated by IH, so the health authority is unable to comment. Patient care issues would fall under privacy rules, and it's unlikely Kindale would be able to comment either, IH said.

Meanwhile, Hauck says no solutions have been offered that would allow her to see Shireen.

"I'm distraught, it feels like there's nothing I can do," she said.

Hauck claims during a visit at Shireen's doctor's office, a care aide from Middleton confirmed there had been a seizure.

She's concerned that incidents are going unreported at the home.

She even contacted RCMP to do a wellness check on her sister and was told family could visit, but when she called was again told she could not be there.

A post by Hauck's niece Andrea Mattis on the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook page has garnered more than 100 comments

"Rant to Kindale Middleton House in Vernon and CLBC for not allowing my autistic/wheelchair-bound auntie to have family bring her gifts for Christmas or visit her ... while the other residents opened their gifts with their families, my auntie had nothing and no one from her family around her," Mattis wrote.

"She does not deserve this."

Kindale's website states it is a "registered charity, founded in 1959, that supports persons with disabilities and their families in communities throughout the North Okanagan and Shuswap...

"We believe in inclusive and interdependent communities, respect and integrity of individual human rights, solving problems together, and public, private, and non-profit partnerships."

Its residential homes are staffed 24 hours a day and are licensed through the Ministry of Health.

Personal service plans coordinated with Community Living BC.