Where's winter? Vernon breaks temperature record dating back to 1908

Photo: Cass Glendinning

Vernon broke a more than century-old temperature record on Thursday.

With an official daytime high of 6.1 C, Vernon was one of several B.C. communities to smash temperature records for Dec. 28.

The balmy Vernon weather broke records dating back to 1908.

Local temperatures are expected to cool slightly through the New Year's weekend – but they'll still be relatively mild by most standards of Canadian winter.

Saturday should see a high of 3 C, followed by 2 C Sunday and Monday, and 1 C on Tuesday.

Perhaps more concerning is the lack of snow.

Aside from causing headaches at ski hills across the province, drought and wildfire concerns are beginning to build.

Michael Pidwirny, associate professor of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences at UBC Okanagan, told Castanet if warmer conditions persist as forecast, there could be massive consequences.

"The implications are really big. We just came out of a bad fire season. If we're going to have a warm and dry winter, we're setting up for another bad fire season," Pidwirny said.

Conditions could be right for a multi-year drought in the Okanagan.

"Forests are going to be tinder dry during the summer," he said.

As El Nino continues to affect weather across the province, Prince George hit 8.7 C Thursday, and Quesnel reached 9.1 C, surpassing a mark set in 1901.

Vancouver, White Rock and Port Alberni also set new record highs.