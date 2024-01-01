Bed bug and cockroach problem difficult to get rid of at Vernon apartment building

Photo: Google Street View

Residents of a downtown Vernon apartment building continue to deal with bed bugs and cockroaches.

One resident who recently moved into Carlton Manor says they weren't notified of the problem before moving in and signing a lease agreement.

"When we were moving in, we saw bug traps that were not there during our viewing," the resident says.

The management company "insisted that there was no bug problem and it was precautionary...

"We now know there is a huge bug problem here and little is being done to fix it."

Tenants first brought their concerns to Castanet in October.

Residents of Carlton and Willow Manors said Vernon's less than 1% vacancy rate is keeping tenants living in what they called "deplorable conditions."

Endicott Living has brought in pest control companies multiple times, but the problem persists.

"I don't think the managers are being given the money to really deal with the problem because even when they spray, it never really goes away," said one tenant in Willow Manor.

Rental coordinator Tamryn Koebel said the company is aware of tenants' complaints and previously said: "We deal with every issue as it comes up."

However, the Carlton resident said they feel stuck because they can't afford to "just up and find another place."

Anybody who raises a complaint about it has been put on eviction notice, they claimed.

The tenant had cockroaches in her unit and says they can be seen crawling around the hallways. Others have bed bugs – or both.

The landlord did spray after their first complaint, but since then the tenant claims to have been "ignored."

Meanwhile, they put traps down, mop with vinegar and try to keep as clean a household as possible.

"If I had known, I never would have moved here," they said.

Eliminating the problem could take months and multiple treatments, Guardian Pest Control told Castanet.

The Residential Tenancy Act states that both landlords and tenants share responsibility for maintaining the rental property, which includes insect infestations, according to the Ministry of Housing.

"Under the RTA, a landlord is responsible for ensuring that rental units meet health, safety and housing standards and are reasonably suitable for people to live in (e.g. there is running water, windows and the structure is sound). Landlords are generally responsible for dealing with bed bugs," the ministry says.

However, the tenant also bears some responsibility.

"The tenant is also required to maintain reasonable health, cleanliness and sanitary standards throughout the rental unit. The tenant is responsible for co-operating with the landlord's efforts to manage the bed bugs such as giving the landlord access to the unit and prepping the unit for treatment, washing and bagging clothing, etc."