Temu removes shirts after Coldstream artist says his work was stolen

Photo: Temu/Jordan Perkins

An online retail giant has responded to a Coldstream artist's complaint that his work was stolen and used on T-shirts sold on the platform.

Jordan Perkins says he was shocked to find out a painting of his had been copied and printed on shirts sold through Temu.

The image of a highland bull had been used without his knowledge or consent, he said.

"Someone sent me a picture and said I just got your painting on a T-shirt and I love it," Perkins said last week. "I was like, 'Wow that is a stolen image, I don't sell those.'"

However, a Temu spokesperson now says the products have been wiped from the site.

"The infringing products reported by the artist in the first complaint have been handled following the initial complaint on Dec. 18," the spokesperson said in an email to Castanet.

"Eight items on the platform were banned from sale across all sites on the same day. Currently, there are no related products available for sale on the platform."

Much like Amazon, Temu is an online platform where third-party sellers offer their goods. Temu does not manufacture its own products, the spokesperson noted.

After posting his experience on Facebook, Perkins says he was contacted by dozens of artists who said they had the same thing happen to them.

"Temu has consistently been committed to addressing intellectual property issues, and we have a dedicated team handling IP complaints," the company spokesperson continued.

Complaints can be directly submitted through a link on the Temu website.

"Temu is a reputable marketplace used by millions of people and has a dedicated team that handle IP issues," the spokesperson said.

According to Wikipedia, Temu is an online marketplace based in Boston and operated by Ireland-based Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings.