Vernon Pride, school district say they're not involved in SOGI forum purporting to represent all sides

Neither Vernon Pride nor School District 22 says it's involved in a so-called "open public forum" purporting to represent "both sides" of the debate over SOGI education.

The Jan. 6 event is billed as part of the "For the Sake of the Children" tour.

If that doesn't give an indication of the motivation behind the forum, the list of speakers should leave no doubt.

They include disgraced former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld, as well as Pierre Barns and Ronnie Herman of the Stop SOGI 123 Abbotsford group.

Neufeld has been involved in a defamation lawsuit, was investigated for discriminatory social media posts, and called B.C.'s "trans-friendly" curriculum "biologically absurd."

A poster promoting the event states: "SOGI: What is it? Who is it? Why is it?"

It promises two hours of questions and answers with "open dialogue" and "audience participation."

The flyer claims both sides of the issue will be represented, yet Vernon Pride president Abbie Wilson said the organization has not been invited and is not involved with the event.

"That's not really representing both sides," said Wilson.

"They're doing a lot of fear mongering and using buzzwords to get parents worked up."

Wilson said it's "exhausting" to constantly respond to the same arguments and defend SOGI — which stands for sexual orientation and gender identity — against unfounded claims.

"It's the same thing over and over again.

"We just want kids to be safe. ... I think we can all agree on that."

School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins confirmed the local school system is not involved in the event.

"Yes, we are aware. No, we are not taking part," she said.

An audience member had to be escorted out of a recent SOGI info session that was organized by the school district. That event was held at Trinity United Church.

Another protest, which didn't mention SOGI specifically but did reference a "trans agenda" brought the SD22 board of education's last meeting to a halt.

Police are investigating that incident.

And in September, large crowds both pro and con gathered at Polson Park in Vernon as well as at rallies across the country focused on SOGI.

"Teachers and schools choosing to address SOGI in the curriculum is not about students developing a particular set of beliefs around sexual orientation and gender identity. It is about building understanding of the diverse society that we live in and learning to treat each other with dignity and respect," Grade 6-7 teacher and SOGI lead Robyn Ladner said after those rallies.

The Jan. 6 event takes place at the Vernon Riviera Conference Centre from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.