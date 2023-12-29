Vernon senior takes pension protest to downtown streets

Carole Fawcett says she's "luckier than most," but she still has to be careful to make ends meet — very careful.

The Vernon senior inherited a townhome but has plenty of other bills to pay.

"So I don't have to worry about high rent, but I do have to worry about high everything else," she says.

Fawcett took her call for increased supports for Canadian seniors to the streets of downtown Vernon on Thursday.

She says seniors deserve more when a student working part time at a minimum wage job gets more a month than a senior relying on Canada Pension and Old Age Security.

Inflation has taken a big bite out of pension income — "food, gas, everything ... especially groceries," says Fawcett.

She collects CPP, OAS and the Guaranteed Income Supplement, but her annual income is still below what is considered the poverty line in Canada — $25,000.

"It's an insult," Fawcett says of meagre increases to Canadians' pensions.

"I can go get a cup of coffee for the difference it makes," she says.

It makes you feel "less than," she adds.

Fawcett says she's cut back on groceries.

"I'm not starving, but I don't buy the fun things I used to," she says.

She doesn't go out and buys her clothes at thrift stores.

After divorcing years ago from a marriage in which she mostly stayed home to raise the children, Fawcett was left with a smaller pension because of her reduced contributions to the plan.

Regardless, she says, "At the very least, pension should match the poverty line."

The CPP amount Canadians receive depends on how long they worked, how much they earned and how much they contributed.

OAS maxes out at $707 month and climbs to $778 for those 75 and over with the lowest incomes. The GIS tops out at $1,057.

Fawcett has taken her plea to authorities and spoken to local politicians. The response has been "patronizing platitudes."

Supporters at her protest said seniors aren't listened to, and many are embarrassed to admit they are at risk of not affording rent or food.

Data from the Broadbent Institute suggests 28 per cent of senior women in Canada live in poverty.

A sign at her rally said it's insulting when a senior chooses to supplement their income with a little work to increase their quality of life, only to have their pension clawed back because of it.

Fawcett plans to organize more protests in the future.