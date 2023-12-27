Tolko working to have Lavington mill operational by end of January in wake of transformer malfunction

Photo: Tolko

Tolko hopes to have its Lavington planer mill back up and fully operational by the end of January.

The Vernon-based lumber company was dealt a blow on Dec. 4 when a transformer malfunction caused the plant to be curtailed.

The plant lost power "due to an upset condition with an energy transformer" on Dec. 4, Tolko said after the incident.

"Mill production is currently curtailed and will not resume until it is safe to do so," Tolko said.

However, work to get the mill going again is progressing.

"Progress is being made on restoring full power to the sawmill at our Lavington division.



"Temporary power has been restored to the planer, and a replacement energy transformer has been located and is currently undergoing testing," a company spokesperson said Wednesday.



"Teams have been working hard to get the mill fully operational and back to full production by the end of January."

Shipping and log yard activities were not been impacted by the shutdown.

About 115 employees have been affected by the curtailment.