Vernon senior to take pension protest to downtown streets

Photo: Facebook/Carole Fawcett

A Vernon senior is taking to the streets to shine a light on poverty among the elderly.

Writer and retired counsellor Carole Fawcett plans to demonstrate in downtown Vernon on Thursday.

She intends to share her demands for "more money for pensioners" as she protests on 30th Avenue.

She'll be on the 3200 block between Highway 97 and the Bank of Nova Scotia from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Fawcett invites other seniors to stop by to talk about "the state of poverty amongst low-income seniors."

A full-time high school student making minimum wage earns more than a senior's pension, including Old Age Security, Canada Pension and the Guaranteed Income Supplement, says Fawcett.

The CPP amount Canadians receive depends on how long they worked, how much they earned and how they contributed.

OAS maxes out at $707 month and climbs to $778 for those 75 and over with the lowest incomes.

The GIS tops out at $1,057.

Seniors can start collecting CPP at 60 and the OAS at 65.

"If we remain apathetic, and only complain in silence, nothing will ever change," she says.

"We have to speak out and not allow ourselves to become invisible. Together, we can help to make change to the quality of seniors' lives."

Fawcett says there are many reasons seniors may find themselves 100 per cent reliant on government pension.

"Women make less than men still ... and surely did when we were young women."

Any donations will be given to the Schubert Centre in Vernon.