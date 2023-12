It's not too late to tour the Vernon area's best holiday lights.

Okanagan drone photographer Gordon Cole has compiled a video tour of the entire NONA Lights for Kids-John Christmas Light Tour.

If you like lights, this nearly hour and a half video is sure to keep the festive spirit going.

It includes dazzling light shows at homes in Vernon, Coldstream, and Armstrong.

Want to take the tour yourself?

You can check out the list of homes here.