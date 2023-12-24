Fourth annual Armstrong Christmas tractor parade rolled through town Saturday

The annual Christmas tractor parade rolled through Armstrong Saturday evening, spreading Christmas cheer.

For the fourth year, a wide array of farm equipment decked out in all sorts of Christmas lights and various decorations made their way through Armstrong.

The parade kicked off at 5 p.m. at the Armstrong Fair Grounds and made its way north to Enderby.

While previous years have seen snowy streets for the parade, things are a lot more greener this year.

One resident, with the YouTube account Red Neck Pensioners, posted a video of the parade.