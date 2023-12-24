Multi-vehicle pile-up on Highway 97 near Vernon Sunday morning

Photo: Tina Pomponio

Emergency crews are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Vernon Sunday morning.

One Castanet reader said it appeared about 10 vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 97, on the overpass over 27 Street.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m.

"Traffic heading south into Vernon will most likely have a long delay, it covered both lanes," Tina Pomponio said. "It was terrible."

Photos from the scene show foggy conditions in the area, although it's not known if that contributed to the incident.

DriveBC says the highway is closed in the southbound direction at the crash scene, but drivers can detour around it using 27 Street and and 48 Avenue.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the pile-up.