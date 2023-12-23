Vernon Pickleball Association collected 1,194 pounds of food for the Vernon Salvation Army food bank

Photo: VPA

For the third year in a row, the Vernon Pickleball Association served up a big donation to the local food bank.

The VPA held its annual food drive in support of the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank throughout December.

Members brought non-perishable food items and toiletries to the Okanagan Wealth Advisors (OWA) Pickleball complex, placing the food under the twinkling lights of the 15’ high pickleball Christmas tree, collecting 1,194 pounds of food.

Since the campaign began three years ago, it has collected more then 3,000 pounds of food.

VPA member, Marco Longley spearheaded the initiative for the last three years, and is also the creator and builder of the pickleball Christmas tree consisting of more than 800 broken pickleballs.

For more information about the Vernon Pickleball Association, visit their website.