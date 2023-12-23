Vernon Hyundai gives North Okanagan woman a 2010 Santa Fe

Christmas came early for Melissa Strykowski when she was handed the keys to a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The mother of three received the SUV Friday after being nominated by friends.

“It's more than just a new car to me, it's a game changer,” Strykowski said, adding her previous vehicle was a manual shift and she was advised by her doctor to get an automatic vehicle.

“I have gone through a lot this year and I feel so blessed.”

Vernon Hyundai GM Nathan MacKintosh said the vehicle was given to the auto dealership by a local couple to be given away.

Vernon Hyundai gave a vehicle away last year as well.

MacKintosh said the couple who donated the white SUV were given a store credit for their generosity.

Vernon Hyundai then gave the vehicle thorough inspection and threw on some new tires and made sure it was in top shape for Strykowski. They also provided three months insurance and maintenance on the vehicle.

The dealership received more than 100 nominations.

“They nominated a friend, a family member, someone in the community and from there we went through the nominees and narrowed it down to 15 or 16...and from there we made a decision which was a very tough job to do,” MacKintosh said.