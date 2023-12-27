Rick Miller brings one-man show Boom X to Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

One man, 25 years, 100 voices.

BOOM X, created by and starring Rick Miller, will return to Vernon Jan. 17.

The solo show at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre is a part of the 2023-24 Spotlight season.

BOOM X - part 2 of the BOOM Trilogy – captures the music, pop culture, and politics of the 1970s, '80s, and '90s.

From Atari to Kurt Cobain and Watergate to punk rock, Miller captures generation-defining moments through music, impersonation and storytelling. He gives voice to more than 100 different characters in a production that blends cutting-edge multimedia and performance.

Born between 1965 and 1980, Generation X is sometimes synonymous with alienation. Sandwiched between the boomers and the millennials, they came of age amidst the fall of the Berlin Wall, the AIDS epidemic and the rise of the personal computer.

It was also a time of cultural revolution – Gen X grew up with some of the best music of all time, from heavy metal and grunge to the golden age of hip hop, and some of the most iconic and influential movies, from the original Star Wars to The Breakfast Club.

Miller expertly captures the angst and the optimism of the ‘MTV Generation’ in this love letter to the not-so-simple times before cell phones and social media.

“I’m excited to be coming back to B.C. with Part 2 of the BOOM Trilogy, because its Cold War stories have become more and more resonant with each passing year,” said Miller. “At a time when it seems history is doomed to repeat is greatest failures, I think it’s important to provide a voice of hope, heart and humanity. We can pull through tough times today, just as we did in the late '60s, just as we did in the late '90s. So bring your kids and grandkids, and let’s have an explosive inter-generational blast.”

His show about the baby boom, BOOM was an audience favourite at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre in 2015. BOOM X follows chronologically and naturally sets up the third edition in Miller’s trilogy, BOOM YZ.

“Although it’s a sequel, BOOM X stands on its own,” says VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy. “You don’t have to have seen BOOM to enjoy BOOM X.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs for 120 minutes including a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors, $40 for students and $30 for first two rows (all ages).