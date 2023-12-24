Vernon basketball grad commits to NCAA's Cal State Roadrunners

Photo: Genesis Basketball

A Vernon basketball phenom has committed to an NCAA Division 1 school in the Big West conference.

Caitie Gingras, a product of Vernon Christian School who went on to play with Genesis Basketball in Calgary, has committed to Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners.

"Caitie joined us two years ago ... and has fit our basketball high-performance program perfectly," Genesis said in an Instagram post.

Gingras finished with a 3.9 GPA and will studying for her bachelor of kinesiology degree at Cal State.

"Caitie is the ultimate teammate. In her commitment to all the details that make a program and team better, she has grown, developed and magnified her individual skills," her coach said.

"The combination of these things has allowed her to take an exciting next step in her journey. I'm so happy I got to play a small part and look forward to following her future success!"

Gingras' NCSA college recruiting profile says the five-foot-nine shooting guard has an 80% free throw percentage, is 46% on field goals, and averages 5.6 rebounds per game.

"During my Grade 8 year, I fell In love with the game of basketball, not just playing but studying the game and following the best female high school players in North America," her profile states.

Gingras says she plays "all-in-defence" and has been concentrating on strength and conditioning.