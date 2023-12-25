Spallumcheen sex assault case to proceed in new year

Photo: Jon Manchester

A man facing charges of sexual assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, and unlawful discharge of a firearm will have a pretrial conference in Vernon on Jan. 4.

Keenan Alexander King faces a total of seven charges.

Following the pretrial conference at the Vernon Law Courts, a preliminary inquiry is scheduled for Feb. 15, the BC Prosecution Service confirms.

King previously elected to be tried by judge alone in BC Supreme Court.

The charges stem from an incident on May 20, 2023, in Spallumcheen.