Man charged in 2021 North Okanagan killing denied bail prior to February trial

A North Okanagan man accused of a 2021 murder will remain behind bars as he awaits his trial early next year.

Jevon Smith has remained in custody since his arrest back on Sept. 20, 2021, following a report of a shooting and the discovery of a body on the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road, northeast of Armstrong.

Smith, 48, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dakota Samoleski.

This week, Smith applied for bail in Kelowna court, but Justice Anita Chan denied his bail application Friday morning.

All submissions made during the bail hearing, along with Justice Chan's reasons for her decision, are covered under a sweeping publication ban. The ban is in place to prevent the tainting of the trial's jury.

The lengthy murder trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8, 2024 in Kelowna, with two-weeks of pretrial applications. The jury trial is scheduled to being Feb. 26 and continue through to April 12.

Prior to Smith's arrest back on Sept. 20, 2021, a short-lived manhunt took place in the North Okanagan, with police initially publicly describing the incident as a “suspicious occurrence.”

With the help of a police helicopter, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team located a blue 2008 Kia Sportage and Smith was arrested. At the time, police said a police vehicle was damaged by the suspect vehicle prior to the arrest, but no one was injured.